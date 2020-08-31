Shropshire's High Sheriff sees the 'breath-taking' sights of Newport on county tour

Dean Harris stopped at the historic market town of Newport to see the sights and speak to locals on her way around the unique towns of Shropshire.

Her first stop was at the town food bank, whose volunteers have been selflessly helping people in need for more than seven years.

The sheriff said: "Mayor Peter Scott and deputy mayor Lyn Fowler escorted me around Newport where we started at Newport Foodbank – Liz, Kim and the very small but dedicated team have truly gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

"We then proceeded with gusto by climbing the bell tower at St Nicholas Church which is in the heart of the town, all under the watchful eye of Reverend Merry Smith – we all survived unscathed and the view was truly breath-taking.

"We saw the canal: very popular with walkers and so many possibilities for this part of the town, then popped in at The Hub – a new community café/space which has fantastic potential for youth activities, community groups, workshops, volunteering opportunities et cetera, and the team are open to new ideas too."

From left, the High Sheriff, mayor Peter Scott, deputy Lyn Fowler and town clerk Sheila Atkinson

The group visited the High Street and its many varied businesses, including the Bod bar in the former Natwest bank building, retaining its vault.

"Nicolette at Number 45, the team at Bike-Tek, Barker Healey Property Limited (Sue, Emma and Rachel), and Patrick – chair of the local chamber of commerce – all reported Newport is ‘busier than ever’ which was great to hear.

"Finally, we met Margaret at the League of Friends shop, 86 years young, an inspiration and a force to be reckoned with.

"We ended my visit with lunch and refreshments at the stunning Guildhall, which dates back to the 15th century. This gave me the opportunity to meet the town clerk Sheila Atkinson and other councillors to talk about their plans, hopes and ideas for the future of their beautiful town.

"Thank you to everyone involved in arranging my visit and to all the lovely people I met. Newport is very much open for business!"

Mrs Harris has also visited Market Drayton, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury as part of her tour of the county's towns.