Care home staff given silver medals for selflessness in pandemic

Sambrook House, between Newport and Market Drayton, has not recorded a case of Covid-19 throughout the pandemic thanks to the staff, who have been avoiding eating out and shopping unnecessarily to help protect the residents.

Now they have been given silver medals by the home for their selflessness.

Sambrook Care managing director Neil Robson said: "On March 16 we took the difficult decision to close the home to all but staff and emergency services, and it has remained closed to visitors up until August 24 – 160 days.

"We introduced a number of measures, including staff temperature checks, mask-wearing, extra cleaning shifts, and we also set up a ‘virtual shop’ for staff to do their shopping with our suppliers without having to visit a supermarket.

"As I said at our very emotional staff meeting, our residents literally owe their lives to our staff. They are true heroes of 2020."

The silver medals given to staff at Sambrook House

Gill Gannon, registered care manager, said: "Our staff have been amazing during the lockdown period. Between them, they have covered every single shift without us needing to take the risk of bringing in agency staff.

"They take their responsibilities very seriously and truly care for their residents. Even now the general lockdown has been eased, they are still avoiding the pleasures of eating out and shopping so they don’t bring the virus into Sambrook House. I am very proud of them all and they deserve to be honoured with their medals."

To learn more about the home, visit sambrookhouse.co.uk.