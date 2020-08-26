Appeal to help find Griffin the 'mummy's boy' owl

Griffin the European eagle-owl slipped his leash on Friday night and now his owner Maria Mcloone, of Norbury Wharf, near Newport, is appealing for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Griffin was a 50th birthday present for Maria, who enjoys falconry.

Her daughter Beccy Harris, who is helping with the search for Griffin, said: "He has managed to pull his leash off, I don't know what has happened that made him bolt.

"He has gone off before and come back the next day. With the storms and everything he literally could be anywhere.

"At this point we don't know whether he's going to be alive or dead, whether his hunter instincts have kicked in, because he is a bit of a baby. He is a real mummy's boy.

"He is six or seven years old which is quite young for that kind of bird, they can live into their 60s.

"He is quite a big bird, if he is standing up straight he comes up to about two feet.

"It is a bit like finding a needle in a haystack.

"We are holding out every bit of hope.

"We are really worried, I have contacted local wildlife sanctuaries and bird rescues and posted on local groups on Facebook.

"Unfortunately we have had no sightings of him since he went and could be anywhere on a field or wooded area.

"If someone does see him I would say not to approach him. He is a big bird and he will either try and defend himself or he will fly off."

Anyone who spots Griffin should call 01902 250302.