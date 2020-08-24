Newport woman Daisy taking on new challenge in Romania

Daisy Stevens, from Newport, completed a BTEC double award in IT hardware and software at Telford College after leaving the Burton Borough School.

The 28-year-old is now living and working in Bucharest, where she is head of operations for a 4G and 5G telecommunications hardware manufacturing company.

She said: “I believe that my studies at Telford College helped me to progress to where I am now. The networking lecturer placed me on some industry-standard qualifications which I enjoyed working on within the labs.”

There have been several stop-off points for Daisy between the end of her time at Telford College and arrival in Romania.

She said: “When I left Telford College I started running a business installing small-scale IT systems for small businesses around the Midlands that progressed to large-scale deployment of services and solutions for the financial industry.

“After a short stint running a business in Birmingham I moved to London as an education information systems field engineer, deploying IT infrastructure to educational institutions around the UK.

Jumping into the unknown

“One of the clients, Stanborough School in Welwyn Garden City, asked me to interview for the position of IT manager. I was offered the job and performed the academy's largest infrastructure transformation project for over 15 years."

Daisy then worked at a telecoms company in Hemel Hempstead on the design and implementation of a cloud platform, before moving to Capgemini as an enterprise architect.

Next stop was as a team leader for ASOS in the IT operations division, where her primary focus was to manage the delivery of services and features to end users in the UK, USA, China and the EU.

She said: “Moving to London to kick-start my career and get experience in the latest technologies that the UK has to offer, and jumping into the unknown at times, has been the most important decision for me.

“I moved to Romania out of personal interest in the country that derived from being friends with a large Romanian community in London.

“I currently manage the internal and external operations of the business with a workload that can vary from joining conference calls to consulting with our customers on the products which best fit their requirements.”

Daisy’s message to other students who might want to follow in her globe-trotting footsteps is: “Be brave, stay motivated, keep going and go get it.

“If something doesn't work for the first time, try another approach. Don't fear challenges – if someone says something is not possible, go and prove them wrong.”