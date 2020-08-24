Menu

Dozens of drivers caught speeding in Newport

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

Dozens of motorists have been caught speeding in a Shropshire town after police cracked down on several problem roads.

Photo: @NewportCops

Police community support officers from Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Team monitored roads in the town with speed guns, and in one day 28 drivers were sent tickets because of their excess speed.

Some of the roads that the officers observed included Wellington Road and Boughey Road. They also attended the nearby hamlet of Pave Lane.

The monitoring comes as the police team hopes to expand its community speedwatch scheme, which sees volunteers trained to use speed guns in areas where concerns have been raised.

To find out more on how to join a neighbourhood watch scheme, visit westmercianw.org.uk.

