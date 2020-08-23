Test your knowledge in walking quiz around Newport

Newport Rotary Lite has designed the free family quiz and have put up fun prizes including afternoon tea.

'Know Your Newport' will test walkers on the town's history, geography and famous denizens. The quiz route has several benches to take breaks on.

Liz Bickford-Smith of Newport Rotary Lite said: "Myself and Lite colleague Jane Brookes wanted to design something that was outdoor, free for families and others to join in, safe, and fun! It’s taken quite a lot of work to bring it together in a way that’s Covid-secure, but the response across the town has been simply amazing.

“What it is is a walk that will take between an hour and an hour and a half around Newport. You’ll need to identify local landmarks and features. Some of them you’ll have walked past dozens of times and may not have noticed – that’s part of the fun.

"The questions might be historical, geographical, or about well-known local people. When you’ve got all the answers you just send them in, and you might win one of our fabulous prizes.

“No paperwork needs to change hands, you don’t need to enter any buildings, you just need to pay attention crossing roads and maintaining distance as you follow the clues.

How to get involved

“It’s really easy to get involved. The best way is to go on the Newport Shrops Rotary Lite Facebook page (facebook.com/Newportrotarylite) and print the instructions off from there, or you can email info@newportrotarylite.org.uk and we’ll send them to you.

"Then when you’ve completed the quiz send your answers to info@newportrotarylite.org.uk by 10pm on Monday, August 31. All the correct answers will go in a draw for one of our three fabulous prizes – Afternoon Tea at Deli45, Newport, for four people; Ironbridge Family Passport for two adults and two children; or footgolf at The Shropshire, Muxton, for two adults and two children.

“We wanted to design something free that got families and others outdoors in Newport, and that was fun and accessible for as many people of all ages as possible. There are lots of benches on the quiz route for people to take a break on.

"People from Newport have always been amazingly supportive of Newport Rotary Lite’s campaigns, whether its been the First Responder vehicle campaign, eradicating polio, or the League of Friends X-ray Appeal, and we wanted to give something back to the town that everyone could do for free.

"Some people are still understandably cautious about going out, and we hope this will help them 'choose Newport' in a different way, and have fun along the way.”