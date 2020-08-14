Shropshire cricket club cancels games after third XI player tests positive for Covid-19

Lilleshall Cricket Club, in Lilleshall near Newport, announced in a statement that a member of its third XI had tested positive.

It said: "Whilst all social distancing guidelines have been in operation and it appears the original contact was from outside the club environment, we have, in conjunction with the Shropshire Cricket Board (SCB), conducted an in-depth track and trace review of their contacts, and informed all affected parties of their requirements to self-isolate and undertake a test as soon as possible.

"It goes without saying that all Lilleshall Cricket Club activity is cancelled until further notice, and we will continue to work with the SCB to help in any way possible.

"Whilst this is clearly an unsettling situation, we remain focused on delivering the actions as set out by the SCB appropriately and efficiently.

"We wish our member a speedy recovery and for all of those who are going to be tested to return negative.

"We will not be making any further statement at this time."

The club's third XI last played on August 8, against that of St Georges Cricket Club.