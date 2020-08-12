Return of Newport community walking group

The Newport Community Walking Group will meet at Newport's Guildhall on Sunday, August 23, setting off at 11am.

Councillor Peter Scott, who is part of the group, said: "We will be observing social distance rules. Face masks are optional as we are outdoors.

"We normally walk around five miles at an easy pace, all ages are welcome. Dogs on leads."

Learn more about the group by looking for 'Newport Shropshire Community Walking Group' on Facebook.