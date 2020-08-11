Menu

Newport's socially distanced VJ Day event to mark 75 years

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

A ceremony marking the end of the Second World War will be held this weekend.

The service will be held outside St Nicholas Church

Anyone is welcome to attend the VJ Day service at St Nicholas Church, Newport, this Saturday (August 15).

Reverend Merry Smith will conduct the socially distanced event outdoors from 10.45am. It has been organised by the town's Royal British Legion.

Deputy mayor Lyn Fowler will lay a wreath on behalf of the town and town crier Peter Taunton will perform a 'cry for peace'.

The church bells will ring 75 times, once for each year since Japan surrendered following the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Mayor Peter Scott said: “I am indebted to Anne Whitfield and her Royal British Legion team for putting on the service. It is important that Newport commemorates VJ Day and the end of the war."

