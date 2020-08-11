Colourful Shropshire care-givers go orange for charity

Home Instead Senior Care, which runs its provision in Telford, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Newport, took part in the colourful activity for Alzheimer’s Research UK at its Newport office.

The Dress Up Your Doorway campaign saw people across the country decorate the front of their houses and businesses in the charity’s hallmark colour, orange, with the aim to get people fundraising for Alzheimer’s Research UK from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Staff at Home Instead provide specialist dementia at home care and deem the charity very close to their hearts. The team decorated the front of their offices with orange flowers and flags, with some staff members donning bright orange t-shirts to match.

Between Home Instead, hairdressers Halo and Katie Foster, and the chair of fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK, who lives in Newport, more than £394 was raised to donate to the charity.

The Covid-19 crisis has a detrimental effect on charity fundraising, with the charity estimating a 45 per cent drop in donations since lockdown began, and so this campaign welcomed the charity’s adaptation to home-based fundraising.

Siobhan Davis, community engagement officer at Home Instead, lost her grandfather to dementia. Siobhan and the team of caregivers see the effects of Alzheimer’s everyday with their clients.

Siobhan said: “Alzheimer’s Research UK is a great cause that we as caregivers support significantly due to their efforts to both educate people about the disease, and also raise money to help fund research into the disease.

"Helping provide support is at the heart of what we do at Home Instead, and so fundraising for this charity is hugely important to us. We are very proud to have taken part in this campaign.”

Owner of Home Instead Telford, Jason Warren, added: “I’m proud of the efforts of our caregivers and staff in partaking in this fundraising campaign, but also for the efforts of our community in providing such wonderful support.

"Alzheimer’s Research UK is doing invaluable work for providing understanding and development surrounding a disease that affects so many people directly and indirectly, and we want to support them in any way we can.”