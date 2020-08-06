Newport and Staffordshire runners come together while apart for video tribute to one of their own

Duncan Strowger died suddenly on July 31, 2014, at the age of 33, having suffered a brain haemorrhage.

He was a member of both Newport & District Running Club and Stone Master Marathoners and was well-liked by members of both.

Every summer, both clubs run together for a memorial run. However, the coronavirus crisis and its implications for mass running events meant it was not possible this year.

Members of the clubs and Duncan's family and friends sent in video messages and footage of runs from around the country and they were collated into a tribute video.

Pictures and clips were set to the songs Keep on Running and Once When I Was Little - by James Morrison, of whom Duncan was a fan - with messages for Duncan and his family.

Duncan's father John completed a 6k run in his son's vest and also six consecutive six-mile cycle rides on some of his favourite routes, to mark six years since his death.

The video, titled Remembering Duncan Strowger, is available to see at facebook.com/watch/NewportDRC

Duncan's mother Anne said that she was pleased to see the ongoing memorials to her popular son.

"I think it feels very supportive. Both his dad and I feel quite pleased that people have come up with this idea and continue to have the good memories.

"It's not just the two clubs, it's other people – friends and family."