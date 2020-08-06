Choir raises £860 for Newport X-ray appeal

The Newport & District Male Voice Choir raised £860 for the Newport Cottage Care Centre League of Friends X-rap appeal with a concert at the town's Cosy Hall in March.

Singing alongside the group in front of a sizeable audience were performers from Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School and Newport Girls High School.

The appeal seeks to raise £150,000 to upgrade the ageing X-ray facilities at the Wellington Road Surgery in the town.

The singers were finally able to donate the money to representatives from the League of Friends this week, and it was gratefully received.

Choir member Alan Wright said the concert had been "exceptional".

"The choir sang well and we had the Adams pupils come to sing some solos and some choir songs too.

"We had a young lady from Newport Girls High School sing a few songs.

"With our choir and the kids it was a really good concert."

The choir has been unable to rehearse since March because of the coronavirus crisis, and Mr Wright said the members are unsure when they will be able to meet up again.

Learn more at newportmalevoicechoir.org.uk/.

The mayor's independent fundraiser for the appeal reached £3,000 while collection buckets are available in Vaypa Port, Number 45, Samuels of Shropshire, Newport Liqour and Bike-Tek.

Cheques can be made out to Newport League Of Friends with the words X-ray Appeal on the back.

Residents can transfer money to the appeal account using the account details 30/96/02 and 07151470.