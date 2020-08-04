Newport rugby club opens its new bar

Newport mayor Peter Scott opened the new Port’s Bar at Newport Rugby Club. It comes soon after the club signed a new 99-year lease on its home at the Old Showground off Forton Road.

The stewardship of the bar is in the hands of the newly-installed management team of John Watson and Anita Swindley. Refurbishments have included resurfacing the deck and the expansion of the club’s outdoor seating capacity.

Mr Watson said: “Anita and myself are really excited about the potential of the bar and what it will bring to the Newport community. We have created a Covid-compliant environment that allows families to safely enjoy the extensive grounds at the club which, with the beautiful country views, is arguably the best beer garden in Shropshire. We have introduced a new menu and will be opening Thursday through Sunday throughout the summer.”

Ex-Fiji captain signs

Developments off the pitch have been matched with exciting news on it. There have been several additions to the first team playing squad.

Newport lad Jake Goulson returns to the club from Bridgnorth and is joined by the ex-Moseley players Taraiasi Wara and Joseph Maka.

The most eye-catching signing is that of the 66-cap ex captain of Fiji, Akapusi Qera. 'Q' has starred in three world cups, played Premiership rugby for seven years with Gloucester and turned out for top-flight French clubs Toulouse, Montpellier and Agen. He joins the club as player/coach.

Club chairman Peter Maher said: “At Newport Rugby Club we are committed to matching excellence on the pitch with excellence off it.

"It’s great to see the extensive efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers being reflected in such clear signs of progress, a true embodiment of our club ethos of community, pride, passion.”