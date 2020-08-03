Newport turns orange to raise awareness for Alzheimer's charity

Alzheimer's Research UK said that the coronavirus crisis has "laid waste" to charity fundraising, estimating it has seen a 45 per cent drop in income during the pandemic.

The charity launched its 'dress up your doorway' initiative, themed with its colour of orange, and the chair of the official Shropshire fundraising group embraced it with gusto.

Katie Foster, who lives in Newport, put up posters, flags and collection buckets at her home and was pleased to see other locations in the town take part.

Katie Foster, fundraiser for Alzheimer's Research UK, embraced the initiative

"We've clapped for our wonderful NHS key and care workers on our doorsteps and now we're dressing them up in orange to cheer everyone up and raise funds," she said.

"Dementia causes huge heartache in so many families and we need to end it through research."

Care company Home Instead's east Shropshire office in Newport also took part. Siobhan Davies from the company lost her grandfather to dementia and the company's carers see the effects of Alzheimer's every day.

Longstanding Alzheimer's Research UK supporters Halo's in the town also took part.

Advertising

Marie Phillips (left) and Marie Beeston from the Halo's salon took part

Alzheimer’s Research UK is a leading dementia research charity, dedicated to causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.

To learn more and find out how you can support the charity, visit alzheimersresearchuk.org/.