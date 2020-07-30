Menu

Junior horticulturalist Maisie grows sunflower the size of a house

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

A green-fingered seven-year-old who loves looking after flowers has outdone herself by raising a sunflower the height of a bungalow.

Maisie with the colossal sunflower at her grandparents' home in Newport

Maisie Stephenson, who lives in Church Aston near Newport, planted flowers for the third year running. This summer has seen one of the sunflowers grow and grow, now reaching about 13 feet in the air – more than twice Maisie's height.

"We expected it to stop at about six foot but it just kept growing," said Maisie's grandfather Trevor Pocock. Maisie grows the flowers at her grandparents' home in Newport.

She has no idea why the sunflower is so tall, but was delighted nonetheless. In past years she has grown broad beans, potatoes and courgettes.

She grows the sunflowers from seeds in small pots before transferring them into planters when they get too big.

