Community litter pick in Newport this weekend

Newport’s community litter pick will go ahead this Sunday, leaving the Guildhall car park near the High Street at 9am.

Equipment is provided and new volunteers are always welcome.

The pickers had to take a long break during the coronavirus lockdown but were able to return in early July.

They work in socially distanced pairs and help tidy up the town's main public areas.

Mayor Peter Scott, from the litter picking group, said that litter has been less of a problem in the town since McDonald’s began doing regular picks while Telford & Wrekin Council and contractors also help clean up the High Street.

“We all keep in touch and make sure there are few real problem areas.”

Great British Spring Clean

As the lockdown was being eased in June, Cllr Scott asked residents to be responsible for their own litter.

“As we start to come out of lockdown can you all please think about your litter from plastic bottles, shopping, takeaways and the like?

“Already there have been reports of discarded plastic bottles on the canal allegedly by those fishing and on the public parks.

“The pandemic has meant a massive reduction in littering.

“Please help us keep it that way by using the many bins available around the town.”

Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean was supposed to take part earlier this year but was postponed because of the lockdown. It will instead go ahead in September.

The charity said: "Earlier this year, given the national lockdown, sadly we had to postpone the Great British Spring Clean until September.

"Now, with its relaunch, we want to make sure that everyone stays safe while doing their bit for the environment and being part of the pick."

See guidance at keepbritaintidy.org.