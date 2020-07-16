Virtual 10k race to fill in for event near Newport

Newport & District Running Club had been looking forward to the second iteration of its successful new race, the Tibberton Trot, in September.

But the coronavirus pandemic saw running events cancelled so the Newport club has adapted, with members competing against each other virtually while maintaining a safe distance.

As a result a virtual race, 'Not the Tibberton Trot', will go ahead on September 13. Anyone aged 15 or over just needs to run 10k anywhere on the day and send their information in.

Participants should email publicity.ndrc@gmail.com with their name, gender, running club if applicable, time and some form of proof (e.g. picture of a running watch or tracking app).

Just send in your information by midnight on September 13.

The club has asked participants not to run the actual course of the race around Tibberton, as parts of it are over private land and permission has not been obtained.

To learn more about the event, visit bit.ly/3fvpfpD