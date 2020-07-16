Menu

Collection buckets take in almost £500 for Newport appeal as shops reopen

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

Collection buckets that are accessible again thanks to the reopening of shops have already raised almost £500 for a good cause in one town.

With the buckets are, from left to right: mayor Peter Scott, Tracy Coggle, Nicolette Byrne and Sharon Dudley

In the last two weeks, the collection buckets around Newport for the Cottage Care Centre League of Friends' appeal to fund a new x-ray machine have taken at least £488.

They are situated at Bike-Tek, the Newport Liquor Store, Vaypa Port, Samuels of Shropshire and Number 45. The last of these has seen £179 donated.

Town mayor Peter Scott set up an online fundraiser to support the £150,000 appeal. The JustGiving page will run for another two weeks, during which time he hopes the ultimate target will be met.

To donate, visit bit.ly/2WldOcq.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

