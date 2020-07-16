Advertising
Collection buckets take in almost £500 for Newport appeal as shops reopen
Collection buckets that are accessible again thanks to the reopening of shops have already raised almost £500 for a good cause in one town.
In the last two weeks, the collection buckets around Newport for the Cottage Care Centre League of Friends' appeal to fund a new x-ray machine have taken at least £488.
They are situated at Bike-Tek, the Newport Liquor Store, Vaypa Port, Samuels of Shropshire and Number 45. The last of these has seen £179 donated.
Town mayor Peter Scott set up an online fundraiser to support the £150,000 appeal. The JustGiving page will run for another two weeks, during which time he hopes the ultimate target will be met.
To donate, visit bit.ly/2WldOcq.
