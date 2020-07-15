Newport 'coming to life again' as more businesses reopen

Tim Nelson sits on Newport Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Council, and is also part of the 'Choose Newport' campaign promoting the town's shops.

He said that while more than 100 of the town's shops are open again, about 40 are still shut – more than a third of them in the health and beauty sector.

However, he said he knows of at least 30 that plan to reopen soon.

"It is great to see Newport coming to life again, and people out enjoying the July sunshine in their town," he said. "The prospects seem to be looking good for the great majority of Newport businesses and services reopening, after this prolonged shutdown.

"When I was out surveying, I observed for myself residents and visitors being sensible and respectful over distancing, and saw how Newport's retailers were being responsible and Covid-secure. Masks, face shields, aids to distancing and hand sanitiser are widely in use, and people were being patient, cooperative and caring.

"We are all in this together. Down to us next, as shoppers and customers, to support our home town."