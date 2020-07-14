Coronavirus 'bad dream' is almost over, hopes Newport chamber boss

Patrick Beech is the chair of the Newport & District Chamber of Commerce.

He wrote: "As a chamber I would like to welcome back most businesses that have been under lockdown since late March.

"Believe it or not it is good to see the traffic enforcement officers back which is the surest sign of recovery, showing there is need for limiting parking in the High Street, which can only be described as ghostly in the last three months.

"It is reassuring at these times of need there is support and by being a member of a body such as the Chamber of Commerce, information can be provided, assistance from Shropshire Chamber and a feeling that the shopkeeper is not alone.

"Meetings are every third Monday in the month at the Navy Club [in Bellmans Yard], membership is £20 per annum and each business has as right to bring up matters of concern or interest. It is over 50 years old."

Mr Beech also welcomed Newport Town Council's 'Choose Newport' campaign promoting the town's businesses, towards which the chamber contributed £400.

"I would like to thank on behalf of the chamber the key workers and shops that have catered for our essentials in the lockdown, too many to mention, and particularly the town council for the distribution of food bags to the vulnerable.

"It has been a difficult time and doing my rounds this week it appears that shops are enthusiastic, ready to go and full of optimism.

"From the Chamber of Commerce , thank you for investing in Newport. We have a great town and hope trade returns quickly and we can draw a line underneath this bad dream."