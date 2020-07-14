Menu

Advertising

Church congregation worships together again for the first time in four months

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

A village church congregation held their first act of worship in person for four months and it was a joyous occasion.

Chetwynd Church

Chetwynd Church near Newport held a service on Sunday following the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown.

Churchwarden Robert Watson Jones said: “We were careful to follow the guidelines to ensure everyone was safe. We had opened the church on the previous three Sundays for private prayer and so it seemed a natural step to move on to formal worship again."

He said that as it had been so successful, regular worship will continue next Sunday with Holy Communion at 9am. All are welcome.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News