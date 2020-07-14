Church congregation worships together again for the first time in four months

Chetwynd Church near Newport held a service on Sunday following the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown.

Churchwarden Robert Watson Jones said: “We were careful to follow the guidelines to ensure everyone was safe. We had opened the church on the previous three Sundays for private prayer and so it seemed a natural step to move on to formal worship again."

He said that as it had been so successful, regular worship will continue next Sunday with Holy Communion at 9am. All are welcome.