Specially-designed golfing caps sold to raise £1,000 for Newport x ray appeal

The 20 or so friends, most of them in the Telford area but others spread across the UK, have been keeping in touch with a WhatsApp group during the crisis.

Among them is Nathan Sermon, of Newport. He put some of his friends in contact with Mark Shervill, the head professional at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club.

Nathan also came into contact with golfwear company Q'aja through his consultancy business Innovaluation, and together they hit on an idea to raise some money for Newport's x ray appeal, run by the Newport Cottage Care League of Friends.

The company embroidered caps with a message of thanks for the NHS and the group sold them to raise funds. Some caps were given away but 40 were sold, bringing in £1,000 in total for the appeal to buy a new x ray machine.

Dr Nick Tindall from the appeal and Newport mayor Peter Scott accepted the donation gratefully.

Nathan Sermon said: "It's only a small thing in the grand scheme of things, but it's nice to do something."

Councillor Scott said: "Fundraising took place from Glasgow to Cornwall resulting in this wonderful donation to me and Dr Nick Tindall.

"Thank you Mark, Nathan, Q'aja and Innovalution."