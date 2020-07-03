Road out of Newport to be shut for works

Longford Road, between Newport and the village of Longford, will be shut for 23 days from July 15 so that electric mains works can be carried out.

The closure will affect the highway between Boughey Road in Newport and the entrance to Longford Hall, meaning the diversion route will involve the A518.

Borough councillor Thomas Janke wrote: "Harlaxton Energy Networks Limited on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council are planning to undertake electric mains installation works. The work is set to commence on Wednesday July 15 and will last for a duration of 23 days with an end date of Thursday August 6.

"The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling eastbound will be via Longford Road, Wrekin View Brockton To Longford Road Junction, Red House Roundabout To Wrekin View Brockton, Red House Roundabout, Wellington Road, Pitchcroft Roundabout, Wellington Road, Boughey Road.

"For vehicular traffic travelling westbound vice versa."