'Don't get caught out': warning on parking in Newport
Shoppers and visitors to Newport are warned not to get caught out by parking charges as the coronavirus lockdown is relaxed.
Parking on the town's short and long stay car parks will not be enforced, but the use of on-street parking in the town centre (the High Street, Lower Bar and St Mary's Street) will be monitored.
The 40-minute wait limit applies to the on-street parking in those streets, and Newport's mayor Peter Scott said: "There is no reason for anyone to get a ticket. At the moment there are plenty of parking spaces."
The use of loading bays for about 10 minutes (for loading and unloading only) is also allowed.
Meanwhile some on-street parking spaces are still inaccessible to make it easier for pedestrians to queue at a distance from each other.
Contact Telford & Wrekin Council with concerns on 01952 384384 or highways@telford.gov.uk.
