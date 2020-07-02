'Don't get caught out': warning on parking in Newport

Parking on the town's short and long stay car parks will not be enforced, but the use of on-street parking in the town centre (the High Street, Lower Bar and St Mary's Street) will be monitored.

The 40-minute wait limit applies to the on-street parking in those streets, and Newport's mayor Peter Scott said: "There is no reason for anyone to get a ticket. At the moment there are plenty of parking spaces."

The use of loading bays for about 10 minutes (for loading and unloading only) is also allowed.

Meanwhile some on-street parking spaces are still inaccessible to make it easier for pedestrians to queue at a distance from each other.

Contact Telford & Wrekin Council with concerns on 01952 384384 or highways@telford.gov.uk.