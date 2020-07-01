Church Aston Cubs camp and cook at home to make up for cancelled camp

Andy Delamere leads a group in Church Aston, near Newport. He said: "This weekend my pack would normally have been joining 300 other local Cub Scouts at our annual Tern Valley District Cub Scout camp at Newport Showground.

"Unfortunately and sadly due to the current coronavirus outbreak we were not able to hold the camp. Our pack is just over 50 years old and this is the first time we have not been able to go camping over the summer.

"Undetermined I conducted a poll amongst my Cub Scout parents and I decided to hold my first (and I hope my last) virtual Cub Scout camp over the normal summer camp weekend.

"I was a little apprehensive, however the camp was a great success for those that took part, and I hope many others will take part in the activities I planned at another time over the summer as not everyone could make it this weekend.

"The children watched a few YouTube videos on how to do some activities like tent pitching, fire lighting and we included videos from the 24th International World Scout jamboree held last year in West Virginia, USA,

"The Cubs, with the help of their parents, pitched their own tent, packed their bag, slept a night in their gardens, helped plan their menu, cooked all their meals, made armpit fudge, cooked smores, had a camp fire, made camp gadgets, took part in a scavenger hunt and completed a local knowledge historic treasure hunt."