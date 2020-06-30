Plea to get Newport X-ray charity appeal over the line in time for the NHS's 72nd birthday

The volunteers of Newport's Cottage Care Centre's League of Friends, in collaboration with surgeries and Newport Rotary Lite, have been raising thousands of pounds since last year for a new machine at the Cottage Care Centre.

In line with next week's 72nd anniversary of the NHS being established, on July 5, Newport mayor Peter Scott is appealing for donations to try to get the appeal over the line and make next week's date a special NHS birthday for the town.

So far the appeal has raised more than £115,000, out of a target of £150,000. Councillor Scott said that if every household in the town donated £5 at collection points or remotely, the appeal would be met.

A new online fundraiser has been started at bit.ly/31wQtYS, while collection points remain at Bike Tek, the Newport Liquor Store, Number 45, Vaypa Port and Samuels dry cleaners.

Donations can be made by cash, cheque (made out to Newport League of Friends with the words X-ray Appeal on the back) or by direct bank transfer to the appeal bank account, with sort code 30 96 02 and account number 07151470.

The League of Friends' shop off the town High Street is also open again, with restrictions.

Visit facebook.com/xrayappeal/ to learn more.