Plans for new classrooms, dining hall and kitchen at Newport school

Newport Girls’ High School Academy says existing facilities are “inadequate” for the growing student population, and meals for its approximately 600 pupils are currently cooked off-site.

Governors’ chairman Edward Lewis has applied on behalf of the school to build the two-storey extension partly over an “unused” courtyard towards the west of the building and partly over an existing ground-floor section.

Newport Town Council will be consulted about the plans, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, submitted by planning agent Paul Harries on behalf of Shrewsbury-based Baart Harries Newall Architects, says there has been a school on the site since 1919.

The original building, facing Wellington Road, is considered a “non-designated heritage asset” by the borough council but is not listed by Historic England.

Despite numerous extensions over the years, Dr Harries adds: “the existing dining hall, classroom and science classroom provision at Newport Girls’ High School is inadequate for the school’s needs and proposed future growth of an additional 30 pupils per year for the next five years”.

Newport Girls' High School. The planned extension partly covers a courtyard towards the back of the building.

Advertising

The planned extension, if approved, would add 726 square metres of internal floor space.

Dr Harries writes: “The proposal is for a two-storey extension, which includes partial first-floor extension above existing single-storey classrooms and toilets.

“The proposal includes a dedicated kitchen and associated spaces – store, changing facility, toilet and office – adjacent to a new dining hall.

“The first floor contains five additional classrooms to cater for future expansion of the school.

Advertising

“The proposed extension infills the courtyard, surrounded by the more recent modern extensions.

“The courtyard is currently not utilised. It is occupied by a small area of mowed grass and masonry-constructed ramp and stairs.”

Newport Girls’ High School was judged “outstanding” in its last Ofsted report, and has 576 students between the ages of 11 and 18.