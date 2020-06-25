Pedestrian taken to hospital after car flips in crash near Stafford

Paramedics were called to the A418 Newport Road near Cottonwood just after 8pm yesterday to reports of a crash.

Murray MacGregor, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a two car collision on the A518 Newport Road, near Swan Pit Farm, Cottonwood at just after 8pm on Wednesday evening.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene

"On arrival they found two cars, one on its roof and the other with front end damage. Close by were a man and a woman who had been walking next to the road when the crash happened and had been injured as a result.

"The man, who was in his 60s suffered potentially serious injuries. He was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"The woman travelled with him and planned to self present at A&E. A man, also in his 60s from the overturned car was also assessed and treated at the scene.

"However, he was discharged as he didn’t wish to travel to A&E. There were no other patients."

Staffordshire Police have been asked to comment.