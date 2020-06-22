Delight as Tibberton Village Shop reopens thanks to 'superb' volunteers

The Tibberton Village Shop has been operating on a doorstep delivery only basis since late March because of the coronavirus lockdown, but as restrictions are lifted the shop is now back in business.

The shop in Tibberton, near Newport, is following the guidelines around social distancing, limited numbers in the shop and a screen at the point of paying.

Secretary of the shop management team Nick Greenall said: “Customers have said they are very pleased the shop is open again and appreciate the effort involved in maintaining doorstep deliveries throughout the lockdown.

“This re-opening could not have happened without our superb volunteers who, while currently fewer in number due to Covid-19 restrictions, are all determined that the shop can once more be a place not just to buy things but where our community and friends can meet again."

Volunteer co-ordinator Jennifer Vickers said: “The shop is currently only open in the morning from 7.30am to 10am with new Covid-secure arrangements in place. Our volunteers have a real sense of responsibility towards Tibberton residents."

In 2018 Tibberton Village Shop was granted a Queens Award for Voluntary Service.