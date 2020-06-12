Insurance warning for Shropshire residents hoping to fly away after lockdown

Dave Williams, from Henshalls Insurance Brokers in Newport and Shrewsbury, said the travel situation was likely to be complicated and uncertain after the Coronavirus pandemic was over.

“When the lockdown started, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office started to advise British nationals against all but essential international travel, and it strongly advised any UK residents overseas to return.

“At that time, coronavirus was classed as an ‘unexpected’ event that travellers and insurance companies had not foreseen, and so it was not excluded from travel insurance policies.

“But when the lockdown is over and travel resumes, this will change. Coronavirus will be deemed a reasonably foreseeable risk, and so will be excluded from your cover alongside other problems that are within your control such as reckless behaviour, extreme sports, and travelling against the advice of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.”

Mr Williams said the way cover changed would depend on the country you were planning to visit, and future policies might even specifically exclude cover for pandemics.

“Older people and people with certain pre-existing conditions who are at higher risk from coronavirus will either see their premiums increase or policies will exclude treatment and complications.

“Cover for coronavirus-related holiday, flight and accommodation cancellations will be restricted – and if you have to cancel bookings because you contract coronavirus, or you have to self-isolate, or go into quarantine, it’s likely that your policy won’t pay out.

“If you’re visiting a country that locks down or enforces mandatory quarantine or travel restrictions, you’re probably not going to be covered either.”

Mr Williams said anyone planning to travel after the pandemic ends should remember to follow all the standard common-sense travel advice that would usually apply.

“Make sure you buy travel insurance before you travel, and pay close attention to advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as this may change even while you’re away.

“Check the small print of your policy too so that you’re clear on what is – and isn’t – included and then you’ll be fully prepared in case the worst should happen.”