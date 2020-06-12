100-year-old Win's bostin' birthday bash

Win McConville, originally from Wednesbury, lives at the Rubens care home in Newport.

Angie Vann is a carer and activities coordinator at the home and helped Win celebrate her centenary in style despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Win was born in 1920, one of 10 children, and moved to Newport to join the Land Army during the Second World War.

She worked at Watson Jones Farm and remembered her time there fondly, said Angie.

"After the war she married her first husband who sadly died in 1958, leaving her with two sons [Kevin and Michael]," said Angie.

"Later, Win worked as the manager of Sketchley’s Dry Cleaners in St Mary’s Street, Newport. During this time she began old time dancing and met her second husband there, marrying in 1963 and moving to Stafford.

Win savoured her birthday treat

"Whilst there she took up cake decorating and decorated many celebration cakes. When her husband retired they moved to Stromness, Orkney and she took on a bed and breakfast business there.

"In 1981 they moved to Edgmond to be nearer to her family and to escape the long winters on Orkney, and later moved to Newport.

"When living in Edgmond, Win began to do voluntary work at Oxfam in Newport and worked there for over 20 years. She was also an active member of the Newport Townswomen’s Guild and a parishioner of St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

"Win moved to the Rubens care home in 2016 and is a much loved resident there. She is very partial to a glass of Bailey’s or sherry, and surprised us all when on the day before her 100th birthday she had her hair done at the home and said 'I could bost me a cider right now'.

"She was delighted to receive one soon after and refused a glass!

"As well as her two sons, Win has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

"[Kevin and Michael] were able to each have a separate social distancing visit in the garden and we at the home celebrated with her, passing on photos and videos to her family."