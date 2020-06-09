Choose Newport shops campaign is 'just the start' for town recovery

Newport Town Council's Choose Newport campaign is built around the recover of the High Street after months of lockdown and future-proofing its success.

The council's working group, which consists of Cllr Lyn Fowler, Cllr Tim Nelson and the mayor Cllr Peter Scott, is working on initiatives including a leaflet drop, a marketing campaign, car stickers, shopping bags, public realm improvements and positive engagement with the town's many businesses.

Last week Cllrs Nelson and Scott met with Telford & Wrekin Council to discuss extra necessary signage and street works that might enable a smooth recovery whilst ensuring shoppers can practice social distancing.

The government announced recently that 'non-essential' shops will be allowed to reopen from next Monday, June 15.

Newport Town Council's clerk Sheila Atkinson said: "We want the reopening of our shops and services to be managed as well as possible.

"The relaxation of lockdown rules may mean more queues on our High Street and so we are working with the borough council to make the transition as smooth and as safe as possible."

Choose Newport now has accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Mrs Atkinson said: “This is just the start. Newport Town Council is serious in its support for our High Street.

"It is hoped that other external organisations will soon get on board with our campaign and help us with the High Street recovery programme.”