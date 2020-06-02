Organiser for the elderly in Newport delivers fresh fruit to their doors

Joan Bird runs the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin day centre in Newport but has not been able to see many of her members who are isolating at home.

She took the proactive step of using the money she would normally spend on the centre to pay for fresh fruit and salad boxes for all the members from the Green Fields farm shop in Donnington.

Joan wanted to check in on the older people she would usually see every week.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s 37 day centres, which are temporarily closed, are usually a hive of activity for older people. The local charity has adapted its services with volunteers telephoning 500 members, sometimes several times a week in the case of the most socially isolated, to provide a friendly voice and alleviate feelings of loneliness.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Volunteers in the charity’s dementia support team are also in regular contact with the carers who usually attend their groups, checking on their wellbeing and offering them much needed support.

Befriending volunteers and telephone buddies are continuing to combat loneliness by calling over 350 older people every week. The information and advice team are also offering consultations over the telephone, ensuring benefits checks can still take place during lockdown.

Advertising

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We want to thank all of our volunteers, like Joan, who take the time to support older people throughout the year, whether it’s making a phone call or picking up shopping, it makes a huge difference to the lives of older people across the county.

"It’s been amazing to see everyone come together during these recent months to help older people in our communities. Thank you to all the many volunteers, we simply couldn’t offer the whole range of support services without you."

To learn more about the support available from the charity during lockdown, visit ageukstw.org.uk or call 01743 233123 and leave a message.