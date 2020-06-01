Huge town effort sees 1,000 parcels delivered to Newport residents

Over the last 10 weeks, volunteers from Newport Town Council and Food Share Project UK, alongside big-hearted resident Carl Dixon, have been delivering parcels - and the system is due to wind down by the end of June.

The organiser of the deliveries, mayor Peter Scott, said: “We have delivered over 1,000 food parcels in recent weeks to those who have had difficulty getting out due to forced self-isolation or age and illness.

"I pay tribute to all of those who have helped us with donations, packing and delivering in these difficult times."

He said that the project had been a "true combined community effort", but that with the lockdown rules being relaxed it has become easier for people to get to shops or to use home delivery systems.

Much of the food has come from the Food Share Project which collects from supermarkets and outlets all over the county and makes them available for needy people.

Volunteers pack the food and some treats into parcels at the town's Navy Club in Bellman's Yard, before heading out into the town to distribute them to different neighbourhoods in need of support.

Other foodstuffs have been donated by Newport businesses including the Shakespeare, Paul Freeman, Glen Ward, Subway, the Glasshouse, the Pheasant, the Honeysuckle and Jones Chip Shop.

Cllr Scott said: “The generosity of local business cannot be underestimated.

"A special tribute has to go to Waitrose who have supplied us with free food bags and crucially sent out food parcels to many people in dire need. It has been a true combined community effort."

After June, anyone who finds themselves in need of support for any reason can contact the Newport Foodbank on Tuesdays, between 9am and 1pm, by calling 01952 811734.

It is hoped that Food Share Project UK will return to the town's Navy Club in July and it will be available to anyone to attend.