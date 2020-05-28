Fijian veteran told to pay £27,000 for brain surgery gets huge boost from Newport councillor's campaign

Taitusi Ratucaucau, originally from Fiji, was in the Royal Logistics Corps. The 49-year-old served for ten years including tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, but when he needed emergency surgery to remove a brain tumour this year his status as an overseas patient meant he was left to foot a bill of more than £27,000.

Thomas Janke, a councillor representing Newport and a fellow Iraq veteran, called it a "grotesque injustice" that Mr Ratucaucau, who lives in London with his family, would have to pay such an amount after his years of service, and began an online campaign to raise money.

It raised £15,000 in less than a week, with another fundraiser making up another £12,000.

Cllr Janke said: "Contempt for those who serve our country is palpable. British Army veteran Taitusi Ratucaucau is faced with the stress and anxiety of having to pay more than £27,000 for brain surgery, despite two tours of duty on behalf of our country, and years of paying taxes and national insurance.

"Is this how we thank those who risk their lives for us? This is a grotesque injustice that these veterans face.”

Taitusi the day after his surgery

Having served with Fijian soldiers in his own regiment, Cllr Janke was able to recruit the help of an old colleague with getting in touch with Mr Ratucaucau’s family. His fundraiser raised £15,000 in five days, far surpassing Cllr Janke’s expectations. A further fundraiser by the charity Veteran’s Garage raised £12,000, and agreed to work with Cllr Janke to ensure the full £27,000 could be provided at the earliest opportunity.

“I have a great affinity for all veterans, the majority of us feel that no one should be left behind in any circumstance,” he said.

"This fundraiser felt entirely instinctive and I just hoped it would go someway to help relieve some of the stress this family were dealing with.

"I had no idea it would take off so quickly – I’m delighted. I would also like to sincerely thank Veterans Garage for agreeing to come together with their donations raised on their JustGiving page.

“I have worked with a number of Commonwealth soldiers in my career and all of them are top blokes.

"I was fortunate enough that my old mate Alosio Yamoyamo was already fully aware of the situation and helped put me in touch with ‘Commonwealth Neglected Veterans’ who represent Taitusi in this particular case and other Fijian veterans in their struggle for indefinite leave to remain status – something that is not yet automatic for Commonwealth soldiers at the end of their term of service.”

'Lots more needs to be done'

Indefinite leave to remain status is an immigration status that can be granted to Commonwealth soldiers should they apply for it when their term of service comes to an end. However, Commonwealth soldiers are not always made aware of the need to apply for this process, and some cannot afford to pay thousands of pounds for the necessary visas for their family.

“The fundraiser is quite honestly the tip of the iceberg where these Fijian veterans are concerned,” said Cllr Janke. "Lots more needs to be done with ensuring these guys are welcome in our country for the remainder of their lives.

"No one who has served and risked their life for this country should ever be treated this way ever again – I will be working with others to lobby the Home Office to request they streamline this process and backdate the offer of ‘indefinite leave to remain’ status to any veterans currently sitting in limbo – I want to show my utmost respect to these guys and the organisations like ‘Commonwealth Neglected Veterans’ for carrying the fight to government to help these veterans get the justice they richly deserve”.

Mr Ratucaucau himself made a video to thank the supporters. He said: “I would like to send a heart-warming message out to everyone who has raised funds to help pay for my medical bills.

"Thank you very much for your support, compassion and kindness. I feel humbled and relieved that there are people out there who really care for me and my family."

He said that eight of his brothers are still fighting to remain in the country.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said: "I’ve spoken to the Home Sec on this issue, and am optimistic we can arrive at a fair and equitable solution, in line with our international peers."