Campaign for Newport's High Street to return stronger than ever after lockdown

Newport Town Council is about to embark on a campaign to get everyone in the town and further afield to 'choose Newport' for their shopping needs, as the Government signals that 'non-essential' shops can reopen from June 15.

A high street recovery plan is being agreed, ready to launch as soon as possible.

The campaign, headed up by mayor Peter Scott, deputy mayor Lyn Fowler and chair of planning and economic development Tim Nelson, will be launched soon with a Facebook and Twitter page, stickers, leaflets and online information.

Cllr Scott said: “We have long been concerned about how the town will recover from the pandemic closures and we want to see our normally vibrant High Street return even better than before.

"Cllr Nelson has led a working group looking at the local businesses and the public realm in general.

"His initial report remarked how we can purchase most services and items in town. We can get married, divorced, eat, drink, buy a car or have it repaired, have our hair and nails done, buy, sell and let property, book a holiday, exercise, receive physiotherapy, get legal advice, have our IT repaired, buy white goods, worship and more in one High Street.

"We recognise that our independent shops are the jewel in our High Street crown and as they are being given the green light to open soon we want everyone to 'choose Newport' as their primary shopping destination.

Advertising

"All 12 councillors and all the council staff are going to be working together as a team.

Diversity

“Of course in the initial months there will still be a need for social distancing but we are sure we can all cope with that. Many of our shops and our supermarkets have performed well during lockdown and supplied many of our needs and we thank them for that.

"From June 1 we want everyone to 'choose Newport' to shop. We have proven we don’t actually need out of town centres to survive.

Advertising

"Let us all now stay local and support our businesses. We have the will and the diversity."

The council has already put up VE Day bunting and agreed to pay to put up floral baskets and tubs to brighten the streets.

The 'choose Newport' campaign is due to be fully launched in the next seven days.