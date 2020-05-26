Ten speeders ticketed in one day near Newport

Several others using the A41 and A518 near Newport were warned about their speed after being clocked over the limit by police officers from the Operational Patrol Unit

The team gave out 10 tickets for speeding on Monday.

Officers are continuing to crack down on speeding as part of the National Police Chiefs' Council's (NPCC) speed enforcement campaign, launched last week as lockdown restrictions were eased.

The second phase of the operation began this week, with officers stepping up visible speed enforcement and focussing on problem areas.

Pc Lee Thomas of Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Team welcomed the enforcement around the town.

"Officers from the road policing teams are being tasked to operate around the force area addressing speeding motorists. We asked them to carry out some work in Newport to support our team and also the marvellous efforts of our volunteer community speedwatch team.

"We have been paying extra attention to the 30mph limit through the roadworks near the retail park and Ni-Park [east of the town] after workers raised concerns about the speed some traffic was still travelling at."