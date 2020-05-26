Newport police team going out of this world with art competition for children

Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Team drew hundreds of entries by asking children in the town to draw posters with the message 'Stay Home, Save Lives' during the coronavirus lockdown.

The children who took part were rewarded with chocolate and Lego.

Pc Lee Thomas said: "We had so much fun looking at your Stay Home, Save Lives and Draw Us a Dinosaur posters that we've decided to do it all over again.

"This time we're going really out of this world because we're going to have a space competition, so get ready to amaze us with your astronauts, paint us your planets and amaze us with your alien creations.

"Just like before, when you've done your picture (or even make us a model), put it in your window, get a family member to take a picture and send it to us."

Contact the team on Twitter at @NewportCops, by email at newport.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk, at facebook.com/TelfordCops or by text on 07976 936322.

The best pictures will win prizes including inflatable solar systems donated by the Science Museum in London, after the competition closes on June 8.