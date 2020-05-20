Kerbs to be dropped in Newport streets to help disabled and elderly

It was announced that Shuker Close and Barnmeadow Road, as well as Station Court and Pen-y-Bryn Way, will be modified in the next six to eight weeks after the schedule of work was brought forward.

Borough and town councillor Thomas Janke welcomed the news.

"These dropped kerbs are in specific places identified by myself and residents in order to assist with the safe/easier passage of elderly and disabled residents making their way into town et cetera," he said.

"It was clear after surveying residents that they felt the pavements from their homes towards town were not as safe or as well-connected as they could be – in particular Station Court, Pen-Y-Bryn Way, Barnmeadow Road and Shuker Close where many of the residents here are elderly and/or disabled."

Councillor Janke requested the for the kerbs to be dropped in February 2019 in an effort to make the lives of residents who have been struggling easier and safer.

"Access to amenities is so important to all of us. Being able to walk to the doctors, school or even a supermarket is something a lot of us take for granted," he added.

"I am delighted to be able to push for these dropped kerbs to be installed so that it enables a safer route for all residents, including those with mobility issues – I would like to thank the staff at Telford & Wrekin Council highways for their efforts in bringing these plans forward."