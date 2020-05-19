Focus on Shropshire university opportunities during pandemic

The university, near Newport, is still taking applications from prospective students despite the official UCAS deadline passing in January.

The campus is currently closed to visitors, but the admissions team is still available to answer enquiries, while an interactive event is being planned to help showcase what the university, its campus and community have to offer.

Saffron Grover, director of marketing and communications at the university, said: “These are extremely unusual times and whilst the campus is closed to visitors, it’s important to emphasise that the university is operating and will continue to receive and advise on applications from students to start with us this September.

“The response to Covid-19 has demonstrated that, alongside healthcare, the careers we place graduates into are also vital to the nation – keeping the food chain moving and supporting animal welfare. The career opportunities are wide and varied across the food production and processing sector, all of which are seeking new talent and our graduates are in high demand.

“We also offer routes in engineering, land and property management, agriculture, environment and sustainability, wildlife conservation, animal health, behaviour and welfare, including veterinary professions and business management.

“A Harper Adams degree is something that really matters. All our courses have a placement year and all are developed alongside industry, meaning we enjoy a high degree of success in terms of graduate employability, which currently stands above 97 per cent.”

Those wishing to learn more can register their interest in future events at harper.ac.uk/open2020 or contact the admissions team at admissions@harper-adams.ac.uk