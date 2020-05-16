Newport Town Council leadership could remain in place for another year

Newport Town Council voted unanimously for its mayor and deputy mayor (Peter Scott and Lyn Fowler respectively) plus leaders of the various committees to remain in place until an annual meeting can take place.

The mayor and deputy mayor were elected on May 15, 2019.

Delegated powers were given to those same councillors as well as the town clerk.

Councillor Scott said: "Newport Town Council agreed that the mayor, deputy mayor and committee chairs stay in place at least until an annual meeting can happen, which could be May 2021.

"The council continues to fulfil all core responsibilities."

The town council is closed to visitors until further notice, but staff are still available to contact by phone (01952 814338) and online (newportshropshire-tc.gov.uk).