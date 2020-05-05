Newport Foodbank continuing to help in lock down

The food bank has benefited from donations from a number of groups including the Boughey Trust, which supports good causes in Newport.

A statement from the food bank said: "We have delivered 126 food parcels which has fed 143 adults and 66 children.

"These parcels contain seven days of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We are grateful for every single donation we get and a big thanks to everyone at the Boughey Trust for our recent grant which has enabled us to make sure we are supporting everyone who needs us."

The food bank operates a weekly phone line for anyone vulnerable who could benefit.

Call 01952 811734 between 9am and 1pm on Tuesday. Food parcels are delivered between 1pm and 4pm.

Anyone in genuine need can also call mayor Peter Scott on 07929 377549.