Dinosaur poster competition draws 250 Newport entries

The Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team has devised a number of competitions during the coronavirus lockdown, with the latest dinosaur-themed one drawing more than 250 entries.

Every child that took part received a packet of sweets, while the 15 best entries all won a Lego police set.

PC Lee Thomas from the team said: "Yet again we've been amazed at the brilliant creativity of the children in Newport and the villages around it, and perhaps in a few cases the parents too.

"Seeing so many people wanting to get involved has been a real boost for our team and goes to show that the police are part of the community and aren’t just there for the bad times.

"There have been just over 250 entries for this competition and we know, from speaking with other people we’ve spoken to whilst out on their exercise or walking dogs, that they’ve enjoyed spotting the pictures as well.

"So from me and my team, it’s a massive thank you for everyone who has taken part in our Draw Us a Dinosaur competition and a big well done to all our winners.

"It was a really difficult decision to try and pick just 15 children to receive prizes that were kindly donated by local company Be Bold Media and Waitrose, but for those who didn’t win this time round don’t worry, our next competition will be along in a couple of weeks – so don’t put those crayons and paints away just yet.

"We have a couple of great ideas already for the next challenge but don’t want to give too much away other than to say either one involves a bit of travelling without leaving home."