Thank you to the NHS appears in Newport High Street

Contractors on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council have daubed the message 'thank you NHS key & care workers' on the road, as well as a rainbow-coloured heart symbol.

The message was completed by contractors on Wednesday and was spotted by mayor Peter Scott, who said it would give the town "a welcome boost".

Telford & Wrekin Council highways and network management group manager Adam Brookes said that other towns around the borough will receive their own rainbow messages in the coming days.

Rainbows have become popular as a symbol of hope and community spirit during the coronavirus crisis.

The new art in Newport follows similar messages being installed by councils outside Shropshire's hospitals.