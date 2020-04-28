Wrekin Labour members raise thousands for food banks

The beneficiaries of the fundraising are the Newport, Dawley and Telford food banks and the Telford Women’s Refuge, all of which are seeing increases in demand for their services during the coronavirus crisis.

Peter Bradley, chair of the Wrekin Labour Party, said: “We’re really delighted to have raised so much so quickly. We originally set a target of £1,000 but the response from our members was so generous and so immediate that we were able to double it and ended up exceeding even that amount.

“We’re very happy too to be able to support local organisations which are working flat out to help some of the most vulnerable and isolated people in our community.

"They do incredible work at the best of times but in this current crisis they provide vital relief for people who would find it difficult to cope without them. We’re just grateful to be able to help in a practical way.

“But we also wanted to show some community leadership and while we know that many local organisations are already making a contribution in so many ways, we hope that we can inspire other membership bodies to launch similar appeals.”

Cat Finch, co-ordinator of Newport Foodbank, said: “Demand for our services has doubled in recent weeks and we’re working hard to support people in Newport and surrounding villages.

"Many people very generously donate canned foods, pasta and rice and other long-life foods and we’re very grateful for them, but we’re not allowed to accept fresh produce and this funding will enable us to buy fruit, vegetables and bread to help provide a balanced diet.

"This really helps in a very challenging time.”

Sharon Hanson of Dawley Foodbank said: “The food bank is a lifeline to so many and it’s only with support like this that we are able to provide the care and support the most vulnerable people in our community need. We’re so grateful for everything the local Labour members are doing to help us and other charities through these most difficult times.”

Ollie Locker, operations manager of Telford Crisis Support, operator of a Telford food bank, said: “This means a lot to us. Demand for the food bank was growing significantly even before lockdown.

"But now people who were already in need are facing even stiffer challenges. This donation will go a long way to help us support vulnerable people.

"And it’s also good to know that others appreciate the importance of the work we do and are prepared to dip into their pockets to help us and support the community.”

Toni Guest, the Telford and Wrekin Council officer with responsibility for the Telford Women’s Refuge, said: “During this lockdown and for the foreseeable future, victims of domestic abuse are at significantly increased risk and we need to ensure our services are available to protect and look after them.

"This donation will help us provide the essentials women so desperately need when they're forced to leave their homes, from bedding and toiletries to toys for their children. This support is really important and very much appreciated."