Newport Canal bridge back in place - with 'keep off' warning

The bridge at the Vineyard Road end of the canal was discovered lying in a precarious position by walkers, prompting an appeal for help to identify the culprits responsible by Newport's mayor Councillor Peter Scott.

On Saturday a group based at the town's rugby club tackled the task of putting it upright by safely lifting the structure out of the cut and back into position.

Councillor Scott said: "The footbridge is quite heavy. A group of lads from the rugby club decided to go for a walk and when they got there, were able to socially distancing themselves while grabbing the corners and putting it back in place.

"They have also bolted it down.

"The canal trust has also attached warning signs and taping to urge people to keep off. The volunteers are elderly people who are in self-isolating due to Covid-19 and it will take some time to get the site sorted out."

He praised the group of six for their efforts.

In a Twitter post Councillor Scott said: "Now please keep off it until it can be fixed down and please don't trample the fence down. Keep out!"