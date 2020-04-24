Menu

'Total fools' move Newport canal footbridge aside

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A wooden footbridge over Newport's canal has been moved askew by unknown vandals.

Photo: Peter Scott

The footbridge at the Vineyard Road end of the canal was discovered in a precarious position today.

Newport Mayor Peter Scott said he has reported the act of vandalism to the police and encouraged anyone who may have information to call 101 and report it.

He said: "This kind of thing makes me so angry.

"What is it with some people? Why would anyone want to vandalise the wooden bridge at the top of the canal? Just wanton vandalism.

"If you have any idea which total fools did this please call the police on 101."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

The bridge askew. Photo: Peter Scott
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

