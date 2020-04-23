Advertising
Newport's dinosaur-themed poster competition set to be a roaring success with Lego prizes
Children in Newport and nearby villages have been decorating their windows at home with 'stay home, save lives' posters with a Jurassic twist for a police-run competition that has attracted more than 100 entries.
Newport's Safer Neighbourhood team ran a popular competition for children to design posters spreading the message to stay home, with the best ones receiving prizes including an Easter egg.
Now they have teamed up with two life-size dinosaurs (or at least, fundraisers dressed as dinosaurs) – Roberta and Robbie Rex – for another competition.
Pc Lee Thomas explained in a video message for the children of Newport, Church Aston, Chetwynd Aston, Edgmond, Lilleshall and other nearby villages.
"We've all had a great time looking at your fantastic 'stay home, save lives' posters in your windows.
"We hope you've had as much fun making them as we have seeing them. If you won one of our prizes, well done.
"Roberta and Robbie however have decided that that wasn't enough and they want to have their own competition.
"They now want you all to go out and draw some fantastic dinosaur pictures.
"Get those colouring pens and paints out again, paint some brilliant pictures of dinosaurs for us and put them in your windows.
"Make sure on your picture it's got the 'stay home, save lives' message, and when you've done that get somebody to Tweet us [@NewportCops], to Facebook us [facebook.com/telfordcops] or to send us an email [newport.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk] to show us a picture.
"We can then come out and put a little 'thank you' bag of sweeties through your door.
"On April 30 we're going to choose our five favourite pictures and each of the five pictures is going to win a fantastic Lego set."
The Lego sets have been donated by Newport's own Be Bold Media.
Pc Thomas said that the team has visited about 100 houses with posters this week.
