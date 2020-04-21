Virtual VE Day plans for Newport in lockdown

Newport mayor Peter Scott is in talks with the town's Royal British Legion, Scouts and Guiding groups to put on a VE Day celebration on May 8.

The plan is for residents to observe a two minute silence at home at 3pm, with The Last Post being broadcast around the town.

Then everyone is encouraged to put out flags, dress up and post pictures on social media.

From 5.55pm there will be a proclamation from the Town Crier that can be repeated all over the town. After that, people are invited to toast the Queen and armed forces, followed by two minutes of applause.

The mayor said: “So much had been planned but it cannot now happen. I felt that such an important national date could not go by without some effort to mark it. I hope everyone joins in as Newport remembers."