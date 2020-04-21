Firefighters tackle garage fire near Newport

Crews attended the incident in Limekiln Lane in Lilleshall at about 4.30pm yesterday to find a blaze involving a garage.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Newport and Telford Central stations, as well as an operations officer. A utility company was also at the scene.

Fire crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the blaze within an hour.